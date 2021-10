Season 4 episode 3 tomorrow night will have a case at the center of it, but the same goes for at least one awkward moment. So who’s at the center of this one? Think Juliet Higgins … and Magnum … and also Magnum’s new girlfriend Lia. The first sneak peek below gives you a good sense of what we’re talking about here. Lia and Magnum wake up after a night together and soon after that, she goes to get some bacon and eggs out of the fridge. That’s where Higgins encounters her, only after she starts talking to him thinking that it’s Thomas.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO