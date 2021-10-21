CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pennsylvania Teamsters Endorse Josh Shapiro For Governor

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters announced they will be endorsing Josh Shapiro for Governor. Shapiro currently serves as the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

“Josh Shapiro has proven himself to be a champion for working families and has earned the support of workers,” said Bill Hamilton, President of the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters. “Josh stands with the Teamsters and we’re proud to stand with him as the next Governor of the Keystone State.”

During his two terms as Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has made protecting Pennsylvania workers his top priority. He created the first-ever Fair Labor Section of the Office of Attorney General to combat wage theft, tip stealing, misclassification and similar unlawful actions in the workplace. Shapiro also prosecuted the largest prevailing wage criminal case on record — in Pennsylvania or in the United States – and successfully secured restitution for the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Retirement Income Plan in a case against Citibank after they were found to have committed fraud.

“It’s an honor to stand with the Teamsters, and every one of Pennsylvania’s unions,” said Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters represents over 90,000 hardworking men and women in a wide variety of industries throughout the Keystone State. For more information, go to .

Contact: Tim O’Neill, (610) 908-6289

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania is Ready for Federal Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf has issued a statement on the Biden Administration’s preparations for the COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children ages 5-11: “In Pennsylvania, the vaccine is our strategy out of the pandemic, and Pennsylvanians are doing a tremendous job of protecting ourselves and our loved ones by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. We should all be proud of how far we have come since the beginning of the pandemic as another milestone is upon us – the vaccine authorization for children ages 5-11.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
inquirer.com

Pa. AG Josh Shapiro to announce run for governor on Wednesday

Josh Shapiro, the second-term attorney general of Pennsylvania, will announce on Wednesday his candidacy to become the Democratic nominee for governor. The winner of the gubernatorial contest next year will replace Democrat Tom Wolf, who is serving his second term and cannot run for a third consecutive four-year stint. Shapiro,...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Shapiro Set to Enter Race for Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is reportedly set to make his official entry into the Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race tomorrow. According to The Hill, campaign communications director Will Simons confirmed to The Associated Press that Shapiro will announce his bid to replace Gov. Tom Wolf with a campaign speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily News

Pa. AG Josh Shapiro says he's running for governor 'at a critical time in America'

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who rose through the ranks by fighting some of the most powerful institutions in Pennsylvania, made his run for governor official Wednesday. In a campaign video, Shapiro said it's time to "get in the game" for the 2022 race. "We're at a critical time...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Josh Hamilton
phillytrib.com

Shapiro makes his case for governor to Philly ministers

Speaking at the historic Mother Bethel AME Church Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told a group of African-American ministers that serious inequities in health care, education, voter access and the judicial system must be addressed before the state can move forward. Shapiro, who announced his candidacy for the Democratic...
WOLF

Josh Shapiro official campaign announcement

Today, Josh Shapiro announced his campaign to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. In a video announcing his campaign, Shapiro describes what has motivated him to “get off the sidelines” and “get in the game,” standing up for Pennsylvanians, taking on the powerful and well-connected, and delivering real results for the Commonwealth.
WITF

For Josh Shapiro, the only Dem candidate for Pa. governor, it’s all going according to plan

Shapiro’s lofty political ambitions have been well-known and discussed throughout his nearly two decades in Pa. politics. (Philadelphia) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro heads to Pittsburgh Wednesday to formally announce he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor. It’s not a surprise. Shapiro’s lofty political ambitions have been well-known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#The Keystone State#Citibank
YourErie

Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign appearance in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is in Erie to speak in front of supporters for his candidacy for Pennsylvania Governor. We went over to Lavery Brewing Company for more on this appearance. It is at Lavery Brewing Company where Josh Shapiro, the current Attorney General for Pennsylvania, will be campaigning for his candidacy for Pennsylvania […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Motion Seeking To Stop Subpoena For Pennsylvania Voters’ Information

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.” The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman. The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court. Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters’ information would be “turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party” and that the subpoena would breach “basic security protocols.” Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITF

Shapiro makes it official, declares candidacy for governor

Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary so far, while the Republican field is crowded. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general announced his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, releasing a campaign video in which he sought to tie Republican rivals to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
inquirer.com

Josh Shapiro has a short list of potential picks he might endorse as a running mate

Pennsylvania’s Republican and Democratic Parties have long taken different approaches to the position of lieutenant governor. The Republicans focused early on building a ticket, with an emphasis on regional diversity. If the party’s favorite for governor was from Western Pennsylvania, its pick for lieutenant governor was likely to hail from the eastern end of the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Shapiro making a stop in Dauphin County in the race for PA Governor

Dauphin County, Pa — Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro made a campaign stop in Dauphin County. The attorney general made his announced his bid for Pennsylvania Governor earlier this week. Dauphin County was one of two counties in his campaign stop to tell voters about his record...
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy