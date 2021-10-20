The Niku Bar to debut after delayed opening

Namaste Restaurant & Bar, an Indian and Nepalese eatery, has opened at 4915 Hampton in St. Louis Hills. The restaurant is one of a kind in an area that's seen impressive restaurant growth over the past decade. While there are already numerous pizza and taco shops nearby, Indian and Nepalese food was nowhere to be found in the burgeoning district. That changed once the Chuhan family took over the space formerly occupied by Giancarlo’s Ristorante, which had sat vacant for seven years. It took eight months for the family to transform the space before the grand opening.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO