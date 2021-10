Twenty of the Washington state Department of Agriculture’s 764 workers did not meet the October 18th deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Capital Press, the WSDA’s vaccination rate was 93%, and 49 employees were granted exemptions, while eight workers are partially vaccinated as of this week, and two workers retired. No word at this point how, or if, these departures will impact the Department.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO