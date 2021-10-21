CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Rising temperatures are having consequences’: Health problems linked to climate change are increasing, researchers say

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hafgo_0cXgTNC000

Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published Wednesday.

The annual reports commissioned by the medical journal Lancet tracked 44 global health indicators connected to climate change, including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger. All of them are getting grimmer, said Lancet Countdown project research director Marina Romanello, a biochemist.

“Rising temperatures are having consequences,” said University of Washington environmental health professor Kristie Ebi, a report co-author.

This year’s reports — one global , one just aimed at the United States — called “code red for a healthy future,” highlight dangerous trends:

— Vulnerable populations — older people and very young — were subject to more time with dangerous heat last year. For people over 65, the researchers calculated there were 3 billion more “person-day” exposures to extreme heat than the average from 1986 to 2005.

— More people were in places where climate-sensitive diseases can flourish. Coastline areas warm enough for the nasty Vibrio bacteria increased in the Baltics, the U.S. Northeast and the Pacific Northwest in the past decade. In some poorer nations, the season for malaria-spreading mosquitoes has expanded since the 1950s.

“Code Red is not even a hot enough color for this report, ” said Stanford University tropical medicine professor Dr. Michele Barry, who wasn’t part of the study team. Compared to the last Lancet report, “this one is the sobering realization that we’re going completely in the wrong direction.”

In the U.S., heat, fire and drought caused the biggest problems. An unprecedented Pacific Northwest and Canadian heat wave hit this summer, which a previous study showed couldn’t have happened without human-caused climate change .

Study co-author Dr. Jeremy Hess, a professor of environmental health and emergency medicine at the University of Washington, said he witnessed the impacts of climate change while working at Seattle emergency rooms during the heat.

“I saw paramedics who had burns on their knees from kneeling down to care for patients with heat stroke,” he said. “”And I saw far too many patients die” from the heat.

Another ER doctor in Boston said science is now showing what she has seen for years, citing asthma from worsening allergies as one example.

“Climate change is first and foremost a health crisis unfolding across the U.S.,” said Dr. Renee Salas, also a co-author of the report.

George Washington University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Lynn Goldman, who was not part of the project, said health problems from climate change “are continuing to worsen far more rapidly than would have been projected only a few years ago.”

The report said 65 of the 84 countries included subsidize the burning of fossil fuels, which cause climate change. Doing that “feels like caring for the desperately ill patient while somebody is handing them lit cigarettes and junk food,” said Dr. Richard Jackson, a UCLA public health professor who wasn’t part of the study.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Heat Stroke#Lancet Countdown#The U S Northeast#Canadian
Marietta Daily Journal

Climate change is the ‘single biggest health threat facing humanity,’ WHO says

In a global call to arms, the World Health Organization described climate change as the “single biggest health threat facing humanity” in a new report. Millions of people are already feeling its effects — particularly those in low-income communities — prompting countless experts to demand that government officials and policymakers “act with urgency” in regards to the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Climate change is world's most pressing health problem: WHO

(HealthDay)—Climate change is the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and governments must "act with urgency" to tackle the crisis, a World Health Organization special report warns. In advance of a United Nations climate change summit in early November, groups representing 45 million nurses, doctors, and health professionals worldwide signed...
ENVIRONMENT
Stanford Daily

Wildfire smoke poses increasing public health risks, Stanford research scholar says

Despite declines in overall pollution levels over the last few decades, an increase in wildfires in recent years is beginning to “reverse these trends,” said Stanford research scholar Sam Heft-Neal, who studies health, pollution and the environment, in a Tuesday lecture sponsored by the Bechtel International Center. Wildfires are now...
STANFORD, CA
MedicalXpress

Climate change could bring rising obesity rates

(HealthDay)—You can add obesity and its related health risks to the long list of threats posed by climate change, researchers report. In a new review, researchers from Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia outlined the association between climate change and obesity. As global temperatures increase, people may become less physically...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
abc17news.com

Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise

Two new reports show that death, disease and other health problems linked to global warming are rapidly rising. The medical journal Lancet commissioned the annual reports which tracked 44 global health indicators and found that they are all getting worse. According to the reports released Wednesday, older people and infants were subjected to more days with dangerous heat last year. Wildfires are spreading air problems. And the environment in some places is now more conducive to certain mosquitoes that carry malaria and dengue fever.
HEALTH
Bay News 9

Climate Change: Impacts on public health

FLORIDA — Emergency preparedness in the face of a hurricane is a matter of life and death, especially for our most vulnerable. It’s something our experts say must come into sharp focus now that climatologists predict more powerful and frequent storms. “Older adults, particularly those who are in nursing homes...
TAMPA, FL
NPR

Climate change is causing problems for puffins

Maine's population of rare Atlantic puffins took a hit this year, as the number of chicks to survive a tough summer plummeted. The state's coastal bays and the Gulf of Maine is among the fastest-warming large water bodies on the planet, making the puffins' fate a test-case for how climate change could disrupt marine ecosystems worldwide.
ANIMALS
IBTimes

Climate Change Is Making Health Problems Worse, 'Code Red Not Hot Enough'

Climate change is amplifying the severity of health problems across the world, including in the United States, a new study by the Lancet Journal warned on Thursday. In a study of 84 countries called the Lancet Countdown On Health and Climate Change, the research team found that climate-related health risks across 44 different categories, including heat death and hunger, have worsened in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
thesuffolkjournal.com

Climate change increases extreme weather events

A recent case study reveals that 85% of the world population has experienced weather events that have been aggravated by climate change. The Nature Climate Change journal published the research on Oct.11, in which scientists used over 100,000 studies of events that could possibly relate to global warming. According to The Washington Post, researchers looked at these results along with human-caused precipitation shifts and temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

KTLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy