Freida Pinto Reveals She Secretly Married Fiancé Cory Tran

Freida Pinto revealed that she tied the knot with her fiance Cory Tran while they were in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday and spoke about the couple’s “beautiful proposal,” which she first shared on her Instagram in November 2019. Host Kelly Clarkson gushed over a picture of Tran, a photographer, proposing next to a waterfront sunset and asked how the wedding planning was going. Pinto playfully responded, “Oh excellent. We’re already married!”

As the audience applauded, Pinto said, laughing, “It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple…. But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”

She continued, “So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap.”

The newlyweds started dating after being introduced by Pinto’s The Path co-star Aaron Paul . Frieda told Clarkson that she was enjoying being single while shooting their television show in New York when Paul said, “‘I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend.'” She recalled telling Paul she did not want him playing matchmaker and added, “But he still did it and turns out I got engaged to Cory, his friend.”

In June, Pinto and Tran revealed they are expecting a baby. Pinto wrote on her Instagram , “ Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

Watch the interview below.