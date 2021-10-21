CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump announces plans to launch new social media platform called TRUTH Social in 2022

By Tyler Sonnemaker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Getty

  • Trump unveiled his plans to launch a new social media site in 2022 called TRUTH Social.
  • The app will launch in Apple's App Store to invitees only in November and to the public in 2022.
  • Trump said he created the app to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his plans to launch his own social media platform, TRUTH Social, according to a press release .

The app, which is available for pre-order in Apple's App Store, will open to invitees in November and to the public in the first quarter of 2022, the release said.

TRUTH Social will be launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a recently created company that's aiming to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company .

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Trump said in the statement.

Trump's announcement comes after months of speculation about his plans to create his own media operation after nearly every major social media platform - including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube - banned or suspended him for violating their policies.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said.

AFP

'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Facebook released results showing its profit in the recently-ended quarter grew to $9.2 billion -- a 17 percent increase -- and its ranks of users increased to 2.91 billion. Facebook executives said on an earnings call that the tech titan would have brought in even more money if not for Apple updating its iPhone operating system to thwart advertisers tracking app users for ad targeting without permission.
INTERNET
Reuters

Trump SPAC is the last thing U.S. watchdogs need

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A blank-check firm’s deal with Donald Trump could be a toxic cocktail for U.S. market watchdogs. Not because of the potential for investor abuse, but because the 45th commander in chief’s new venture, a merger between his new media outfit and a special-purpose acquisition company, risks drawing the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators further into a counterproductive political quagmire.
POTUS
