Trump announces plans to launch new social media platform called TRUTH Social in 2022

Getty

Trump unveiled his plans to launch a new social media site in 2022 called TRUTH Social.

The app will launch in Apple's App Store to invitees only in November and to the public in 2022.

Trump said he created the app to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his plans to launch his own social media platform, TRUTH Social, according to a press release .

The app, which is available for pre-order in Apple's App Store, will open to invitees in November and to the public in the first quarter of 2022, the release said.

TRUTH Social will be launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a recently created company that's aiming to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company .

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Trump said in the statement.

Trump's announcement comes after months of speculation about his plans to create his own media operation after nearly every major social media platform - including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube - banned or suspended him for violating their policies.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said.