CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fiber Optics Market to Grow at a Significant Rate Through 2027

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Fiber Optics Market was estimated at USD 3,897 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates the high demand for optical fibers in the telecommunication & IT industry. These require greater bandwidth and faster speed connections which augmented the fiber...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Global Fiber Optic Preform Market Forecast 2021 to 2026 : Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities

MRInsights.biz recently published a research study on Global Fiber Optic Preform Market Growth 2021-2026 that defines the market size, market characteristics and focuses on key developments, major players, changing trends, and upcoming growth opportunities in the market. The report highlights the growing trend in the global Fiber Optic Preform market. The report aims to cover new start-ups and updates from established companies to assist for future opportunities regarding the growth of the market. The report is categorized into products, types, applications, end-user, geographical analysis, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, recent developments, takeaways from the report, etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peripheral Iv Catheter Market Reflective a CAGR of 7.1% Throughout the Forecast Amount 2026

Increasing hospitalizations, the anticipated rise in cancer incidence, and higher demand for infused chemotherapy agents are fuelling the need for higher quality catheters for safe usage. Furthermore, the rising number of biological approvals is increasing the demand for infusion therapies. The global peripheral intravenous catheters market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2020 and is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020–2030).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Commercial Laundry Systems Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | GE Appliances, Haier, Vega System

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Commercial Laundry Systems Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Commercial Laundry Systems Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Commercial Laundry Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Water Pump Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

Various end-use industries, particularly chemicals, power, and oil & gas, are undertaking refurbishment activities of plants and various pumping systems to increase production efficiency. Growing demand for retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging assets and industrial systems in developed regions is projected to drive the growth of the water pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Fiber#Fiber Cable#Market Competition#Cagr#Gmi Research#Cable Co Ltd#Global Fiber Optics
atlantanews.net

Azelaic Acid Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the azelaic acid market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the azelaic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-6%. In this market, 1% azelaic acid is the largest segment by product type, whereas animal feed is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits leading to health concerns, and high number of producers of azelaic acid supplement.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Mesotherapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ 800 Million)

The Mesotherapy Market will witness a CAGR of 10%, reaching US$ 800 Million between 2019 to 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

RNA Analysis Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by Product (Reagents, Instruments, Software), By Technology (Microarrays, NGS, Sanger), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), By End User (CROs, Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the RNA analysis market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solutions Market Estimates The Market to Expand at 14% CAGR through 2031

The global automated intralogistics material handling solutions market is set to be valued at US$ 43.83 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The study estimates the market to expand at 14% CAGR through 2031. Manufacturing and e-Commerce is driving constant demand...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Sensors Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities,...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Tea Extracts Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Top Key Players Are Teawolf, AVT Tea Sources Ltd, Frutarom, ETC

The Global Tea Extracts Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Health consciousness among consumers, higher affordability of tea than its alternatives, and increase in consumption of soft beverages are some of the key factors driving the market. The recent mentionable rise in the consumption of tea has been quite beneficial for the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Tea Extracts market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Tech Market Analysis By Industry Share, Competitive Landscape, Size Estimation, Business Opportunities, Overview, and Key Companies Are Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, ETC

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Video Analytics Market projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 20.4%

According to a new market research report "Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global video analytics market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, significant drop in crime rate due surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitation of manual video analysis, government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long term RoI and demand for enhanced video surveillance.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Certification Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities & Market Analysis Report With Top Key Players Are DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, ETC.

The Global Food Certification Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Food Certification market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Precision Farming Management Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with John Deere, AgJunction, Topcon

Latest survey on Global Precision Farming Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Precision Farming Management Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Precision Farming Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Trimble, Raven Industries, Topcon, Granular, AgJunction, Farmers Edge & John Deere.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, Pricing Analysis & Business Opportunities By Leading Players Are Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, ETC

The pet food packaging marketis projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market Size, Share, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market is forecast to reach USD 22.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major driving factors fostering the growth of the market is increasing expenditure on personal grooming, which is supported by growing per capita disposal income. It is also contributing to the growing demand for these specialty ingredients. There has also been an elevating awareness and understanding of the association between personal hygiene, personal care, and health in developing regions, which is also supporting the expansion of the sector in these regions. The expansion of the industry in these regions is also supported by healthy employment and growing GDP. The growing demand for multipurpose products is another mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is also acting as a propelling factor for the expansion of the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Last Mile Delivery Software Market is Going to Boom with Hippo Solutions, ManageTeamz, WIMO-FZCO, CubeXie Software, Pickpack

Global Last Mile Delivery Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Last Mile Delivery Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Last Mile Delivery Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Growing Popularity of Hybrid Electrostatic Filters to Influence Market Growth of Industrial Bag Dust Filter - FactMR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cotton Bag Dust Filter. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

3D Printing Healthcare Market is Going to Boom with Materialise NV, Rainbow Biosciences,RegenHU Ltd., Youbionic, 3D Systems Software

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3D Printing Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, 3D Printing Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy