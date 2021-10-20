Fiber Optics Market to Grow at a Significant Rate Through 2027

The Global Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market is forecast to reach USD 22.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major driving factors fostering the growth of the market is increasing expenditure on personal grooming, which is supported by growing per capita disposal income. It is also contributing to the growing demand for these specialty ingredients. There has also been an elevating awareness and understanding of the association between personal hygiene, personal care, and health in developing regions, which is also supporting the expansion of the sector in these regions. The expansion of the industry in these regions is also supported by healthy employment and growing GDP. The growing demand for multipurpose products is another mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is also acting as a propelling factor for the expansion of the market.

