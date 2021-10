The Knicks announced today in a press release that they’ve added free agent guard Brandon Knight to their roster. Knight, 29, was the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft and has appeared in 446 regular season games, averaging 14.1 PPG and 4.0 APG in 29.5 minutes per contest over the course of his NBA career. However, he hasn’t played for an NBA team since the 2019-20 season, pre-bubble. He saw action in 25 games for the Cavaliers and Pistons that year, posting 7.3 PPG and 2.8 APG in 18.5 MPG.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO