As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO