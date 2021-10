LINCOLN — The four-game redshirt rule went into effect one year too late for Austin Allen. Nebraska’s fifth-year tight end would have loved to get a taste of college football as a skinny true freshman in 2017, but instead sat out the entire season in order to preserve his year of eligibility. The next fall, the NCAA allowed players to appear in up to four games while keeping their redshirts.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO