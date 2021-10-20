Meyer joins St. John’s High School as counselor

St. Johns County's next high school is one step closer to developing an identity. At a school board workshop Tuesday, High School "III" principal Greg Bergamasco presented a narrowed-down list of choices for both the school's name and mascot. Bergamasco said a committee made up of parents and students has...
Maria Mick was recently crowned as the 2021 St. John' s Fall Homecoming Queen with Jeremy Hicks named King. Attendants were from left to right: Lucie Mick, Francis Clark and Paige Bell.
High School III will bring a new academy to St. Johns County when it opens in August, in addition to relieving crowding at another northwest county high school. Principal Greg Bergamasco said the high school, which has yet to be named, will feature a pre-veterinary academy at the school — the first in the county.
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — St. John Paul II Catholic High School will celebrate its 25th anniversary during its kickoff weekend starting on Saturday, October 23. The school will host its "Celebrating Our Families - Family Festival" on Saturday featuring interactive children's activities, a classic car display, food trucks and performances from students.
Students in St. John the Baptist Parish returned to campus Monday. This comes more than a month after Hurricane Ida caused widespread damage to the area. St. John welcomed students back in a tiered reopening plan. Fifth Ward Elementary, Lake Pontchartrain Elementary, West St. John High, East St. John Preparatory...
