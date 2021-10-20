Teton areas eyed as off-limits to help bighorn sheep population

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A farm animal sanctuary in Longmont says it saved four chickens and one goose which could have been “bear food” in Crested Butte. The Good Life Refuge says a homeowner who owned the animals kept having problems with a bear harassing and killing their birds. (credit: Good Life Refuge) Four chickens and one goose managed to escape being eaten. The owner then called the sanctuary in Longmont asking for help. (credit: Good Life Refuge) “It was clear this homeowner cared a lot about her pets who were directly in harm’s way and just wanted them to be safe. We could not standby knowing that they might not make it another night if we did not step in and help,” said Nicole Brecht, President and Founder of the Good Life Refuge. (credit: Good Life Refuge) In spite of limited space, the sanctuary added the five birds to their population of 60+ animals. The public is invited to see the newly-rescued flock during scheduled tours.

