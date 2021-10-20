CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Teton areas eyed as off-limits to help bighorn sheep population

By Mike Koshmrl Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON —An interagency collective of biologists is recommending that 21,233 acres of high-quality winter habitat in the Teton Range be made off limits to humans to help an imperiled, declining herd of bighorn sheep stage a comeback. If the recommendations are pursued and OK’d, a new area slightly smaller...

