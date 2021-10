The Washington Spirit have somehow come out of the most daunting few weeks of their entire history with seven points out of a possible nine, and they cap it all off with a trip to the Pacific coast, where they face OL Reign tonight. The Spirit are, forfeits aside, unbeaten in seven games...which is exactly the same length of time the high-flying Reign have gone since their last defeat. With both teams in excellent form amid a push for change league-wide and specifically at their clubs, this promises to be one of the most intriguing NWSL games of the season.

10 DAYS AGO