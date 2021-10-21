CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trib 10: Upset shuffles WPIAL football power rankings

By Don Rebel
 5 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza carries against Central Catholic’s Devin Barren during their game Oct. 8.

The top eight teams from last week’s Trib 10 power rankings remain the same, but a Class 5A surprise in Week 7 led to some movement at the bottom of the poll heading into Week 8.

Pine-Richland’s four-game winning streak brought the Rams back into the power rankings, but their loss to North Hills last Friday put them back on the outside looking in.

The defending 5A champions’ misstep opened the door for a McKeesport team that is preparing for a 1-2 punch of No. 5 Thomas Jefferson in this week and No. 2 Belle Vernon next week to careen into the postseason.

Mt. Lebanon, Central Valley, TJ and Moon all face still challenges coming up Friday.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 8-0, (1): The Blue Devils host Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN

2. Belle Vernon, 7-0, (2): The Leopards have the weekend off

3. Central Valley, 8-0, (3): The Warriors visit Avonworth on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Catholic, 6-2, (4): The Vikings host Baldwin on Saturday on HSSN

5. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, (5): The Jaguars visit No. 10 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

6. Moon, 8-0, (6): The Tigers host Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

7. Aliquippa, 6-1, (7): The Quips visit Blackhawk on Friday

8. Sto-Rox, 8-0, (8): The Vikings visit Brentwood on Friday

9. Hampton, 8-0, (10): The Talbots visit Knoch on Friday on HSSN

10. McKeesport, 7-1, (NR): The Tigers host No. 5 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN

Out: Pine-Richland Rams

