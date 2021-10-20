CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong World raises dividend for 3rd straight year

By TIM MEKEEL
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmstrong World Industries on Wednesday announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend for the...

lancasteronline.com

MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced it will release its third-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying presentation will...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Norfolk Southern Q3 profit up 32% despite flat rail volume

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern's third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight. The railroad said it earned $753 million, $3.06 per share, in the quarter. That's up from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

