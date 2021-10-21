CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Pinterest rolls out new Watch tab amid PayPal acquisition rumors

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ycnv3_0cXg3uls00

Pin-based social media platform Pinterest has introduced multiple new features, including a new Watch feed offering quick access to swipeable video content. The feed pulls content from Idea Pins, offering a full-screen experience so that users can rapidly view and engage with content they’re likely to enjoy based on how they use the service.

The new Pinterest Watch feed is essentially the company’s own Stories feature; it’s similar to the experience you get on platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. The full-screen experience links a small menu of options for viewing and leaving comments, ‘liking’ the pin, sharing, and more.

Assuming you live in a market where Idea Pins is available, you’ll see the new Watch feed option in the Pinterest mobile app on iOS and Android. The newly introduced feature comes amid multiple reports claiming that PayPal may acquire the social media platform, though such a deal hasn’t been announced at this time.

According to Reuters, PayPal has allegedly made a $45 billion offer to acquire Pinterest. That’s based on claims from “people familiar with the matter,” though, of course, neither company has commented on the rumor. The massive figure would set a new milestone when it comes to social media platform acquisitions, though whether such a deal will pan out is yet to be seen.

The report suggests PayPal’s interest in Pinterest may lie with the e-commerce aspect of the platform, which has rolled out a number of online shopping experiences in recent years. The sources behind the report went on to claim that PayPal is hoping it will get a deal in place by the time it reveals its next quarterly financial report, which would be on November 8.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Zoom removes paywall from important accessibility feature

Earlier this year, Zoom announced plans to make its automatic closed captioning feature available to everyone, not just paid subscribers. The company had said at the time that it would roll out the feature to everyone at some point in fall 2021, and as promised, that time has finally come. You no longer need to pay to use the accessibility feature.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

MasterCard says banks and merchants can now offer crypto perks

MasterCard has announced a big change that allows banks, merchants, and others on its network to offer cryptocurrency perks. The change underscores the rapidly growing mainstream appeal of crypto and the rollout of platforms that make digital currency easier for the average person to acquire. The new opportunity is made...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SlashGear

Photoshop update brings new Sensei AI features to desktop, Raw camera support to iPad

Adobe MAX is here, and the company’s most popular editing software is unsurprisingly getting a host of updates for the occasion. The most significant updates are landing on Photoshop for desktop, but we’re also seeing some big new features ship for Photoshop for iPad. As we’ve frequently seen over the last few years, Adobe’s Sensei AI is behind many of these new features, at least as far as the desktop version is concerned.
SOFTWARE
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Pinterest Watch#Tiktok#Reuters
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
Retail Wire

Should PayPal still buy Pinterest?

Multiple outlets last week posted stories indicating PayPal was in advanced talks to acquire Pinterest to transform itself into a social commerce powerhouse. On Monday morning, however, PayPal issued a brief statement clarifying that the company is “not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.”. At a reported purchase...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
SlashGear

Samsung teams with Best Buy for authorized Galaxy S and Note phone repairs

Samsung has teamed up with Best Buy to offer its customers additional in-person device repair options for Note and Galaxy S smartphones. More than 100 Best Buy stores will become Samsung Authorized Service Centers starting tomorrow, October 26, giving Galaxy S and Note device owners access to software troubleshooting and common hardware repairs, including screen and battery replacements.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Zoom enables automatically generated captions for everyone

Few pieces of software have become more important during the pandemic than videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom. All Zoom Meetings accounts are getting updates that will make them significantly more useful for anyone who’s ever had difficulty understanding what someone in the meeting is saying. With the new feature, as someone speaks during a meeting, live automatic captioning is created at the bottom of the screen.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Adobe expands Content Authenticity Initiative tools to fight misinformation

A couple of years ago at Adobe MAX, we saw the company launch the Content Authenticity Initiative. This allowed content creators to take ownership over their work while at the same time preventing theft and potentially even stemming the flow of misinformation. Today, two years after the Content Authenticity Initiative was introduced, Adobe announced that it’s expanding the feature with new tools called Content Credentials.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Pinterest Stock Dips Amid PayPal Deal Uncertainty

Pinterest has seen a 1.5 percent fall after its release saying it would release its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 4, after the close of the market. This could have a negative effect on the possibility that PayPal would be buying Pinterest, following a report last year that the payments giant was considering buying the social media company.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Google Play Store cuts developer tax for subscriptions by half

The industry practice of “70/30” revenue cuts between developers and app store owners have been put under a microscope in the past few years, especially after Epic Games made some big noise about it. It did force a few platforms to make changes to their policies, usually reducing the so-called “developer tax” under certain circumstances only. In general, however, storefront owners still take 30% of the profits by default, but Google is making a significant change in that policy to push subscriptions to the forefront.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Google Meet hosts can now silence and hide disruptive participants

Google Meet, the video chatting platform similar to Zoom, is getting an important new feature that allows hosts to better control the overall experience. Google has announced on its Workspace blog that starting now for some users and in the near future for everyone else, Google Meet hosts can mute and hide the video feeds of disruptive participants.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Twitter rolls out Revue newsletter subscription button for tweets

Months after revealing its plans regarding its Revue acquisition and the future of newsletters on its platform, Twitter has introduced Revue subscription buttons on tweets, enabling users to monetize the content they already publish. The new option joins the previously released Tip Jar feature, which allows users to put links to cash apps and platforms in their bio.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Could PayPal and Pinterest build a shopping super app?

Good morning! This Thursday, PayPal is showing interest in Pinterest, Cambridge Analytica still haunts Mark Zuckerberg, and Trump's back to take on Big Tech. Social commerce has been a dream as long as social networks have existed. And even before, really: Online shopping influenced by celebrities was a key selling point of Time Warner's Full Service Network, an experimental interactive TV service that rose and fell at the dawn of the internet age.
INTERNET
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy