United Way an umbrella organization for so much good

By Brenda Snider
kingstonthisweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall marks campaign time for the United Way, our local United Way Hastings & Prince Edward, have chosen the umbrella as this year’s symbol. Why the umbrella? Because United Way Hastings & Prince Edward is an umbrella organization that provides support and funding to more than 51 local agencies and 93...

