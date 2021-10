If you, like millions of other people around the world, are obsessed with Netflix's Squid Game, you've come to the right place. After binging the entire series much more quickly than we'd like to admit, and sourcing a green tracksuit for Halloween, we've come back to the challenge we can't stop thinking about, the dalgona candy challenge. Dalgona candy is a honeycomb toffee treat, which, as you've seen, makes this challenge more difficult than one would initially expect, but if you want to try out the challenge for yourself, or have a fun Halloween game night, you've got to get these dalgona challenge cookie cutters on Etsy.

