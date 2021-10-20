Joe Phillips: Old dresses

If you've visited Old Navy in recent months, you might have noticed it has a ton of cute items. From its adorable dresses for fall to its shackets to its overalls and more, there's no shortage of fashion that'll win you over — especially if you like cozy cute. I scroll Old Navy's website more than I'd like to admit, and in my most recent scan, this Long-Sleeve Waist-Defined Striped Midi Dress for Women ($50) caught my attention, and for good reason.

