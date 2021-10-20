Joe Phillips: Old dresses

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.”
Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim.
Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble.
Earlier this month, at the premiere of "Spencer" at the BFI London Film Festival, the film's star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
