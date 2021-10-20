CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whyte pulls out of heavyweight fight against Wallin

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his Oct. 30 heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin because of a shoulder injury.

Whyte’s promoter, Matchroom Sport, made the announcement late Wednesday without saying if the fight will be rescheduled.

Whyte was defending his WBC interim title, and the fight against Wallin was set to determine who would be mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Fury’s next opponent, therefore, is up in the air, with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch next year. Usyk took the belts off Joshua with a win on points last month.

“I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring,” Whyte said. “I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight.”

Whyte’s physician, Dr. Harjinder Singh, said Whyte sustained his injury during training.

“Dillian carried this injury for the last couple of weeks but it worsened in sparring on Monday night and it was impossible for him to continue,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “It’s a huge shame because Dillian had a great camp before the injury and was ready to go.”

