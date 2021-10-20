Palm Heights Hotel

Restaurants at The Hotel Hershey are in the process of rolling out their fall menus, which means some new seasonal sweets, courtesy of the Hotel's amazing pastry team, are now available for you to enjoy on National Dessert Day! At The Circular, the Hotel's flagship restaurant, indulge in the sweet flavors of fall with dishes such as Apple Brittle Bread Pudding, Chai Spiced D'Anjou Pear, Cranberry & Orange, and even a Sweet Potato dessert. Or, for a classic chocolate dessert in Hershey, try the Tasting of Chocolate for Two, featuring dark chocolate mousse, milk chocolate and Kahlua cremeux, and white chocolate cheesecake.
