Palm Heights Hotel

Rixos The Palm, set on a private beach and overlooking the stunning Dubai skyline, is the ideal choice for a luxurious all inclusive holiday. We loved the modern and inviting resort featuring a huge variety of room categories and an impressive all inclusive package. Our sprawling King Suite boasted a large lounge and dining room, gigantic jacuzzi bath, and three balconies with sea and city views. There are endless things to do at Rixos The Palm with a plethora of five star facilities and activities for the whole family. Spend the day at the pristine beach and enjoy the spectacular city views or partake in waters ports while the kids splash at the pool. Sign up for one of their classes at their world class gym or hang out poolside with a cocktail in hand. The kids will love Rixos Kidz where there’s a full schedule of activities and indoor and outdoor areas including a waterpark to keep them entertained.

