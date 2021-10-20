CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Palm Heights Hotel

foodandtravel.com
 6 days ago

Pegged as the Cayman Islands’ first all-suite boutique hotel and bringing quite the sea change, this breezy base takes a plum spot aside the big brands of Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman. Here, a tropical modernist aesthetic meets the...

foodandtravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
LIFESTYLE
Manteca Bulletin

ANOTHER HOTEL

The opening of Great Wolf more than doubled the hotel rooms in Manteca to 948. And one project underway and two more on the table could increase that number by almost 40 percent to 1,377 rooms. A 4-story 78-room Tru by Hilton is now under construction at 180 Northwoods Avenue...
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Cayman#Boutique Hotel#Fish#Palm Heights Hotel#Cayman Islands Pegged#Tillies#Coconut Club#Palmheights Com#Food And Travel
foodandtravel.com

House of Jöro Hotel

For an urban feast with a nature-forward twist, head for the neat stack of shipping containers on Kelham Island, Sheffield’s oldest industrial district. There, among buzzing indie start-ups, you’ll find a restaurant whose old Norse name translates to ‘earth’, where the menu is based on British ingredients heavily influenced by travels across Asia and the traditions of Nordic cooking.
LIFESTYLE
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Dubai

Rixos The Palm, set on a private beach and overlooking the stunning Dubai skyline, is the ideal choice for a luxurious all inclusive holiday. We loved the modern and inviting resort featuring a huge variety of room categories and an impressive all inclusive package. Our sprawling King Suite boasted a large lounge and dining room, gigantic jacuzzi bath, and three balconies with sea and city views. There are endless things to do at Rixos The Palm with a plethora of five star facilities and activities for the whole family. Spend the day at the pristine beach and enjoy the spectacular city views or partake in waters ports while the kids splash at the pool. Sign up for one of their classes at their world class gym or hang out poolside with a cocktail in hand. The kids will love Rixos Kidz where there’s a full schedule of activities and indoor and outdoor areas including a waterpark to keep them entertained.
Napa Valley Register

Hotel Pacaso

It’s a nice hotel – but the rules are hell. But to reserve your date, you’ll have to trust to fate. The Pacaso is not your ordinary hotel. Each “Pacaso” consists of a luxury vacation house, typically located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Each has several bedrooms and bathrooms, a full kitchen, washer/dryer, and other amenities.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
hersheypa.com

THE HOTEL HERSHEY

Restaurants at The Hotel Hershey are in the process of rolling out their fall menus, which means some new seasonal sweets, courtesy of the Hotel's amazing pastry team, are now available for you to enjoy on National Dessert Day! At The Circular, the Hotel's flagship restaurant, indulge in the sweet flavors of fall with dishes such as Apple Brittle Bread Pudding, Chai Spiced D'Anjou Pear, Cranberry & Orange, and even a Sweet Potato dessert. Or, for a classic chocolate dessert in Hershey, try the Tasting of Chocolate for Two, featuring dark chocolate mousse, milk chocolate and Kahlua cremeux, and white chocolate cheesecake.
HERSHEY, PA
palmspringslife.com

Vision Greater Palm Springs – 2021

Vision Greater Palm Springs 2021. Reports on tourism, agriculture, technology, healthcare, creative arts & design, supply-chain logistics. A world on edge presents a paradise from which to work, connect, stay healthy, and live a whole lotta life. Story by Lisa Marie Hart. Great Minds. Innovators across industries regard the desert...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
visitdetroit.com

Daxton Hotel

Save20%or More on Detroit’s Best Attractions with The D Discount Pass. Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau. All rights reserved. Cookies & Privacy — The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) welcomes you to visitdetroit.com. We ask that you read the following terms of use, which constitutes a license that covers your use of this website and any transactions that you engage in through this website (“AGREEMENT”). By accessing, viewing, or using this website, you acknowledge that you have read, understand, and agree with these terms. If you do not wish to be bound by these terms, please do not use this website.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Lake Tahoe Is Now in ‘Terminal’ Condition

Lake Tahoe Trouble: “In one 36-hour period, the lake level fell by 1.2 inches due to evaporation,” four-times the annual rate. Wildfires have devastated much of the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021. To make matters worse, Lake Tahoe itself is now terminal. According to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy