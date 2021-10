Oct. 19—Here's one of many ironies in the whole sordid mess that is the Nick Rolovich downfall at Washington State: He was in the midst of a brilliant coaching job. Even his detractors would have to acknowledge that. After starting the season losing three out of four games, which made it appear that the second-year coach was hopelessly overmatched, the Cougars had won three consecutive outings against Pac-12 North foes. In fact, it was the kind of midseason turnaround that fans of Rolovich's struggling cross-state rivals in Seattle can only dream of.

