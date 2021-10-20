CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbMbv_0cXfxlBR00
Virus Outbreak In-N-Out A customer carries food while exiting an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location, its only one in San Francisco, was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California's popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries.

A spokesperson for Contra Costa County's environmental health division said that the department received repeated complaints from residents saying that workers at the Pleasant Hill location were not verifying vaccine cards as required for in-person dining.

Karl Fischer told the San Francisco Chronicle that enforcement officers visited that particular restaurant three times, resulting in a warning and two fines totaling $750. The company, based in Irvine, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco’s public health department temporarily shuttered the company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location Oct. 14, saying that the restaurant was endangering public health by not checking customer vaccination cards as required by the city. It has since reopened but no longer offers in-store dining.

The closure elicited a spirited rebuke from the family-owned restaurant better known for its old-timey atmosphere and devoted following, with its chief legal and business officer blasting the check mandate as unreasonable and invasive.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” said Arnie Wensinger in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the fines in the east Bay Area county. Its other locations in Contra Costa County have not received any notices of violating the order that went into effect Sept. 22, Fischer said.

Contra Costa County allows people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to dine indoors. Similar rules for the city of Los Angeles go into effect next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future

Just two reporters were allowed inside a Georgia courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Pandemic restrictions also kept reporters and the public out of the courtroom during the sex-trafficking trial of music star R. Kelly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Mutual aid groups ponder future of community-based help

More than a decade ago, Erin Barnes came across data that drove home the importance of grassroots, volunteer-led groups. The U.S. Forest Service was trying to document all the groups that maintain green space in New York City, of which there were nearly 3,000 in 2007. About three-quarters were led by volunteers, and more than a third had annual budgets of less than $1,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
County
Contra Costa County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
Pleasant Hill, CA
Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Contra Costa County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Contra Costa County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Contra Costa County, CA
Food & Drinks
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Health
Local
California Food & Drinks
Pleasant Hill, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
WSB Radio

Water levels jump back up in West after long drought

NEW YORK — A weekend storm that brought extreme atmospheric river and historic rain to Northern California has raised water levels in several water bodies, namely Lake Tahoe, Lake Oroville and Yosemite Falls. Yosemite Falls, which was announced to be "dry" last week by the Yosemite National Park, is back...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

US casinos look to improve gender equity in management

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Diversifying an organization or an industry can be only half the battle: The trick is keeping it diverse. A little over a year ago, Atlantic City was celebrating a wave of female leadership in its casino industry. Four of the nine casinos had women in the top job, a high-water mark for the resort city and for many other casino markets in the country as well.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WSB Radio

Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages

BOSTON — (AP) — A nor’easter barreled up the U.S. coast Tuesday, and forecasters warned it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England. The worst of the storm was expected to lash the region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts as high as...
BOSTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#San Francisco Bay Area#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Ap
WSB Radio

Anti-telescope protesters oppose US attorney pick for Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — Some Native Hawaiians are objecting to President Joe Biden’s choice for U.S. attorney in the 50th state, saying Clare Connors treated dozens of elders like criminals when her office prosecuted them for blocking a road while protesting the construction of a telescope in Hawaii. “She has...
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast

BOSTON — (AP) — A powerful nor’easter began barreling up the U.S. Northeast coast Tuesday, with officials warning it could bring intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages. New York and New Jersey issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm, which was forecast to gather strength through the...
BOSTON, GA
WSB Radio

Feds: Ohio stock trader fleeced Twitter users in pump-&-dump

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Ohio trader in penny stocks was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he earned over $1 million illegally by lying repeatedly to his over 70,000 Twitter followers to get them to buy stocks in what authorities are calling a new social media-infused twist on an old stock manipulation game.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Potential legal woes mount after 'Rust' shooting tragedy

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alec Baldwin the actor, who pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director, likely won’t be held criminally or civilly liable for the tragedy. But Alec Baldwin the producer might be,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy