Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has negative health care effects that range from cardiovascular disease to type 2 diabetes and certain forms of cancer. Another CDC study put the economic consequences of obesity at $147 billion per year in medical costs alone.

