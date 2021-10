Roh Tae-Woo, South Korea’s first democratically elected president, has died at the age of 88 at a Seoul hospital.The Seoul National University Hospital did not cite a cause of his death but said he died while being treated for an illness.Born on 4 December 1932, to a poor farmer in Talsong County located near the southeastern city of Taego, Roh went on to play a crucial but controversial role during South Korea’s transition from an authoritarian regime to a democratic one.Roh first attended the Korean Military Academy in Seoul and went on to study a course in psychological warfare at...

