Soccer

Jacks ousted from districts

By Collin Scheel The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 7 days ago

Two early hiccups put St. Maries’ boys soccer team in a tough position Oct. 15. The Lumberjacks gave up a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of a district semifinal game against top-seeded Coeur d’Alene Charter. After that, St. Maries’ responded with a...

www.gazetterecord.com

Cadillac News

Mount Pleasant ousts Cadillac

CADILLAC — That’s a wrap. Cadillac saw its boys’ soccer season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday at the CASA fields. The Oilers advance to host Petoskey on Tuesday. Scoring for the Vikings were senior Kyle Conradson and...
CADILLAC, MI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Soccer Team Ousted from Playoffs

In the Boys Soccer WIAA Regional Tournament Openers, Green Bay Preble, the State’s #4 ranked team in Division-1, topped Manitowoc Lincoln 10-0 in a Division 1 Matchup. Also, Sheboygan North, a 10-seed, surprised #7 Germantown 3-2 and will travel to Preble for the Regional final on Saturday. Homestead (of Mequon)...
SOCCER
joeinsider.com

Sturgis, Three Rivers soccer ousted in district semifinals

The boys soccer season ended in the district semifinal for both Sturgis and Three Rivers as they both ran into highly-ranked foes. On Tuesday in District 20 at Coldwater, the Trojans fell to sixth-ranked Marshall 3-0. Sturgis closes their season at 6-8-2. The Redhawks (17-2-1) face Coldwater in the championship on Thursday.
SOCCER
Statesboro Herald

Portal Softball ousted from playoffs

Momentum can be a tough thing to overcome. Wednesday evening in Portal the Panther softball team overcame nine errors and battled back and forth with Crawford County before finally falling to the Eagles 5-4 in nine innings. The Eagles rode that momentum to a 7-2 victory in the nitecap ending the Panthers memorable season.
PORTAL, GA
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

St. Maries volleyball knocked out of district tournament

Their season consisted of two, five-match stretches. And when it ended last week with a five-set loss to Grangeville, the St. Maries volleyball team’s coach Rachele Fischer felt it was just getting started. “We had obstacles this year, with different breaks right when we would just get going,” Coach Fischer...
VOLLEYBALL
laurenscountysports.com

Powdersville ousts Devils from volleyball playoffs

The Powdersville Patriots outdanced the Clinton Red Devils 3-0 on Thursday night in the first round of the Class 3A SCHSL Volleyball playoffs. The Patriots were the Region 2-3A champions, going undefeated in the region. Clinton was 4th in Region 3-3A. Powdersville didn’t mess around, having a lead of 6-2...
SPORTS
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Nelson scores rushing TD for Warriors; Clark Fork next

It was a big night for Warrior lineman Ronnie Nelson, who scored his first touchdown last Friday at Mullan as his team put up its third-highest point total of the season. Kootenai was unable to overcome its early deficit, as the Tigers put up four touchdowns in the first quarter and handed the Warriors a 26-52 loss.
KOOTENAI, ID
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Lumberjacks face do-or-die situation on senior night Friday

It wasn’t a four-game stretch Coach Craig Tefft’s team wanted to dwell on any longer than necessary. Still, the Lumberjacks’ bye week bumped against a three-week stoppage due to COVID, so they had some time to think about their situation. Which made last Friday’s win at Orofino all the more...
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Mount Olive Tribune

Strong Hurricanes oust Rebels

BUXTON – Cape Hatteras gained strength quickly and proved too powerful for North Duplin on Saturday afternoon. Yoselyn Gabriel and Lily Ratliff combined for 24 kills to lead the Hurricanes past the Rebels 25-8, 25-14, 25-17 in opening-round play of the NC High School Athletic Association 1A volleyball playoffs. “Cape...
BUXTON, NC
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Club wrestlers with hardware haul at Bonners

Nine wrestlers from St. Maries won their brackets at the Bonners Ferry folkstyle event last weekend. Jean McPeak went 3-0 in the Bantam 40 division for first place, Gradyn Harvey (Int. 56) was 3-0 for first along with Everett Lewis (Int. 63A), Darby Schierman (Int. 67A), Hunter McPeak (Int. 84A), Rylen Harvey (Int. 93B) and Donald Johnson (Nov. 117), who also earned first place finishes on 3-0 records.
WWE
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Cowboys oust Rockets from playoffs

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Cowboys closed out Underwood’s season Tuesday in a close and hard-fought Section 6A playoff game 7-0. The game’s most decisive moment and only score of the game came with 3:38 left to play in the first quarter, when the Cowboys’ Alex Sanchez scampered in from 6 yards out followed by Bailey Evans tacking on the extra point, for what would turn out to be the 7-0 final. The rest of the game was played out in the defensive trenches with Underwood’s Tristian Evavold racking up 13 tackles joined by Brien Poser (5.5 tackles), Brock Hastings (5.5 tackles) and Jaxon Rich (5.5 tackles). The Cowboys were led by Alex Tschakert (6.5 tackles), Landon Blaufuss (5 tackles) and Collin Roberts (4 tackles). Both teams were pretty even in time of possession with the Rockets controlling the ball for 24:39 and the Cowboys 23:21 but Underwood was never able to overcome the early game deficit.
BRECKENRIDGE, MN
PennLive.com

Northern field hockey ousts East Pennsboro in round 1 of District 3 playoffs 3-2 in overtime

Overtime was created for skilled, competitive field hockey teams like Northern York and East Pennsboro, especially when they go against each other in the postseason. In the end, it was Brynn Crouse Wednesday who broke the 2-2 tie at the John H Frederick Field. Northern took the District 3 round 1 game, defeating East Pennsboro 3-2, effectively knocking them out of the running for the Class 2A championship.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
tribuneledgernews.com

Creekview ousted by Lassiter in quarterfinals

MARIETTA -- Rebecca Watkins’ serve hit the floor and the Lassiter celebration began with her hitting the floor and doing the "Worm.”. Watkins had an ace, which followed a pair of aces from defensive specialist Ella Fiorelli a few points earlier, as Lassiter beat Creekview 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 in Wednesday's Class AAAAAA quarterfinal.
EMERSON, GA

