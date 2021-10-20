Jacks ousted from districts

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Cowboys closed out Underwood’s season Tuesday in a close and hard-fought Section 6A playoff game 7-0. The game’s most decisive moment and only score of the game came with 3:38 left to play in the first quarter, when the Cowboys’ Alex Sanchez scampered in from 6 yards out followed by Bailey Evans tacking on the extra point, for what would turn out to be the 7-0 final. The rest of the game was played out in the defensive trenches with Underwood’s Tristian Evavold racking up 13 tackles joined by Brien Poser (5.5 tackles), Brock Hastings (5.5 tackles) and Jaxon Rich (5.5 tackles). The Cowboys were led by Alex Tschakert (6.5 tackles), Landon Blaufuss (5 tackles) and Collin Roberts (4 tackles). Both teams were pretty even in time of possession with the Rockets controlling the ball for 24:39 and the Cowboys 23:21 but Underwood was never able to overcome the early game deficit.

