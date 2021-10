Arickaree-Woodlin and Lone Star kept things close in the teams’ only match last week. The Lady Indian Mustangs made the trip north to Lone Star Thursday, October 14 for a YWKC battle. Out of the gates, it looked as though the match would go the distance. Arickaree-Woodlin edged their hosts by identical 26-24 scores in the first two sets, going up 2-0. However, it seems that’s all they needed to get warmed up, as the Lady Indian Mustangs cruised to a 25-9 third set win to sweep the Lady Longhorns. Stats were unavailable for both teams.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO