The JV volleyball team traveled to Hart Monday night for a Tri match with Hart and Northpointe Christian. The ladies came out flat against Hart and could not get much going and lost 15-25 and 11-25. They rebounded in the second game against Northpointe winning the first set in a tight battle 26-24. The second and third sets the ladies fought hard but came up short 15-25 and 8-15. Wednesday night the Eagles took back to the road to play the Holton Red Devils. The ladies played one of their best all around games of the season really dominating both sides of the ball with scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 17-15. Irelyn Sullivan had a great serving night leading the team with 17 points and 9 aces. She also added 8 assists and 5 digs to her night. Offensively the team was led by Denyle Bonter with 6 kills. Defensively Cailynn Hartzell led with 7 digs. The team is back in action Thursday night at home in a make up game with Lakeview.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO