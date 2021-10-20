CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know? This Popular Comedian Doubled as a Colorado Teacher

By Emily Mashak
 6 days ago
If you don't know who Chris Voth is, you should. The comedian is currently on tour with comedy legend Ron White, but performing wasn't always his full-time job. Until recently, he was teaching (and coaching basketball) at Pomona High School (PHS) in Arvada. Teaching came later to Voth, who,...

