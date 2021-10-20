Did You Know? This Popular Comedian Doubled as a Colorado Teacher

Each pumpkin produces about 500 seeds. Every state grows some pumpkins, but most of our supply is grown in five states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Pumpkin is a type of winter squash and is closely related to cucumbers and melons, making it a fruit and not a vegetable. Pumpkins are usually orange but can sometimes be yellow, white, green or red. The name pumpkin comes from the Greek word ‘pepon’, meaning ‘large melon’. Pumpkin pie is a sweet dessert that originates in North America and is traditionally eaten during harvest time and holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pumpkins are grown on every continent except Antarctica. There are more than 45 different varieties of pumpkin. Pumpkins have thick shells which contain pulp and seeds. Pumpkins are usually shaped like a sphere (ball). Giant pumpkins can be grown for competitions, with some weighing more than 1,000 pounds. The Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,624.6 pounds. The record was set in 2016 with a pumpkin grown by Mathias Willemijns of Belgium. —Information from: https://www.sciencekids.co.nz/sciencefacts/food/pumpkins.html.

