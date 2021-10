PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Biden administration says it now has enough vaccine supply to vaccinate 28 million kids ages 5 to 11. It may seem like this process has taken a while, but doctors say it’s because kids’ bodies are different from adults’ bodies. Dr. Joseph Aracri, a pediatrician with Allegheny Health Network, said a rollout plan is good, but until the official data is released, he’s not sure how much the vaccine will be promoted for kids. “So it’s very hard to say how much we’re going to promote this vaccine until we see the side effect profile and the efficacy,”...

