Theater & Dance

Square & Round Dance Club moves to CPAC

Green Valley News and Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months of no GVR members attending square or round dance club meetings and dance socials, they’ll be back doing the Do Si Do, Allemande Left and other moves again on Oct. 30 and 31 at a non-GVR venue. The GV Squares Monster Mash on Oct. 30 and...

