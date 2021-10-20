Jets rookie WR Moore confident more plays will come soon

Elijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games. Moore is...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Elijah Moore spent his bye week watching video, resting his body and trying to figure out ways he can be make more of an impact. The Jets rookie receiver is not off to the start anyone expected, probably least of all him. Moore has just eight catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns. But he believes that his time will come.
Though rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore’s stats haven’t lived up to the promise he showed in preseason, Robert Saleh said Monday that not only will he continue to get his chances, but that there was a prevalent belief that he’ll soon turn his season around. Moore has seen plenty of...
Elijah Moore has a great attitude for continuing to attack the start of his NFL career, which has gotten off to a slower start than he and Jets fans expected as the highly productive second-round slot receiver out of Mississippi. "I wouldn't really say disappointed," Moore told reporters following Wednesday's...
Elijah Moore’s production so far this season hasn’t been great. He’s caught just eight balls on 20 targets for 66 yards and no touchdowns in five games. But the rookie isn’t concerned about his lack of catches. “I wouldn’t really say disappointed,” Moore said Wednesday. “I know it’s all a...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The biggest play of Elijah Moore's rookie season with the New York Jets came late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, two weeks ago in London. The speedy receiver streaked toward the end zone and quarterback Zach Wilson lofted a deep ball in his direction. Moore couldn't come down with it and the ball fell to the turf near the goal line. But a flag was thrown. Pass interference, 41 yards. Moore got no credit on the stat sheet, but a play later the Jets scored a touchdown that gave them a chance to beat the Falcons.
New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore scored his first career touchdown Sunday, coming on a 19-yard rush in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. Moore was the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Entering Week...
The Jets might be without their rookie quarterback for a while. Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of New York’s embarrassing loss to the Patriots and did not return to play in the second half. Wilson or Robert Saleh did not seem overly concerned about what has been classified as a PCL injury postgame, but it would be reasonable if the Jets air on the side of caution with their potential franchise quarterback moving forward.
Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is a man of faith with a strong commitment to mastering his craft. Even after the sting of the Green & White's loss at New England last Sunday, the diminutive No. 8 was able to squeeze out some positives. "Of course, after watching film,...
The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
Jabrill Peppers on Giants-Cowboys feud: ‘They hate us, we hate them’. Peppers didn’t hold back when defending Evan Engram, who was punched in the face by Jayron Kearse after last Sunday’s game. “It’s Giants-Cowboys. F—k ‘em. They hate us. We hate them. I’m kinda mad and happy I wasn’t there....
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
The New Orleans Saints' passing game was far from optimal during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, often prompting a confused look from Drew Brees as he watched the game during the fourth quarter. Brees joined ESPN's ManningCast in the fourth quarter of the Saints-Seahawks game, offering some general insight...
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
Comments / 0