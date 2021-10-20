CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann labels Chelsea hero Terry as 'role model'

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he grew up idolising former Chelsea defender John Terry. Terry was undoubtedly one of the greatest centre-backs of his generation, and Nagelsmann viewed him as a role model. Asked which player helped mould his coaching philosophy, Nagelsmann told The Times: "John Terry. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Niklas Sule subject to interest from Newcastle United

The last couple of weeks have been dominated by Newcastle United in European football as the English club has been taken over by PIF from Saudi Arabia. The English club is expected to invest a tremendous amount of money in coming years, so numerous players have been linked with a move to Tyneside in January. Bayern Munich could also reportedly see one player leaving them to join Newcastle next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich enters the race for exciting Juventus target

Aurelien Tchouameni is a target of Juventus, but several European clubs also want to sign him and they will ensure that he doesn’t go to Turin. The latest to be linked with a move for him is Bayern Munich, with the Germans looking for a replacement for Corentin Tolisso. Tolisso...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IBTimes

Ronaldo Saves Man Utd Again As Chelsea And Bayern Cruise

A late Cristiano Ronaldo winner capped another Manchester United comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday, this time against Atalanta, as holders Chelsea and Bayern Munich cruised to big victories and Barcelona gave their campaign a shot in the arm. The knives were out for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Juventus

Juventus found the tying goal still in the first half, and Chelsea had to fight hard for a second. It came to fruition via Pernille Harder, after a great run from the attacker to start the offensive move and a Sam Kerr shot whose rebound fell to Europe’s best player.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Bayern Munich#Ap#Manchester United#The Champions League
Tribal Football

​Man Utd joining Chelsea, Juventus in race for Monaco ace Tchouameni

Manchester United have now joined Chelsea and Juventus in the hunt for highly rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The central midfielder was involved for France during their recent UEFA Nations League triumph against Spain. The Monaco whizkid is wanted by a host of top European clubs, while United may see...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

According to a report today there are six clubs interested in Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans who reportedly turned down a new contract offer recently. Liverpool are one of the clubs named who are monitoring the player's situation. Along with the Reds, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Chelsea without strikers; Bayern without coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Premier League leader Chelsea will have to cope without its two first-choice strikers for the visit of last-place Norwich. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were injured in the Champions League in midweek, leaving Kai Havertz as the only remaining option up front likely for a few weeks. Manchester City is two points behind Chelsea in third place and faces a tough trip to Brighton, which is in fourth and has been one of the surprises of the season. Newcastle, now under Saudi ownership and without a permanent manager following the firing of Steve Bruce, heads to Crystal Palace in search of a first win of the season. Burnley is also without a victory going into an away match at Southampton. Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his second game as Watford manager, at Everton, and will be hoping for a much-improved performance compared to the 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
International Business Times

Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid, Bayern Ready To Pounce On Frustrated Chelsea Defender

As it is getting more likely that Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea are headed for a divorce, two major European clubs are eagerly waiting on the sidelines to sign him. According to ESPN, the talks between the 28-year-old and Chelsea have hit a wall as Rudiger’s demands of a salary bump from his current weekly wages of £100,000 ($138,219) to £200,000 ($276,438) are the main sticking point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Juventus stays perfect; Chelsea, Barcelona win

Manchester United needed a comeback, Chelsea rolled but one of its stars rolled his ankle, and Barcelona finally got a win in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in Wednesday action. Juventus also won to stay ahead of Chelsea in its group, while Villarreal beat Young Boys 4-1...
UEFA
CharlotteObserver.com

Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

Coach Julian Nagelsmann again sent instructions remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund made do without injured striker Erling Haaland to overcome Arminia Bielefeld 3-1. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel discusses Rudiger leadership and Bayern Munich interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Toni Rudiger has established himself as a major dressing room leader. Tuchel admits he's delighted with the influence Rudiger is having on his young teammates. He told BILD: “Toni has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy