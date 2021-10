The 2021-22 NHL season is just days away and the Minnesota Wild is one of the many teams looking to take things to the next level. The Wild qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years last season, however, they have yet to make it beyond Round 1 since 2014-15. With a decent mixture of new and old faces on this year’s roster, Minnesota hopes to have its postseason fortunes change when all is said and done.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO