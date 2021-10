The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Tuesday on whether to hold former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with its subpoena. If the contempt citation is approved — and given the statements of the two Republicans on the committee, it seems almost certain to be — it will go to the full House for a vote. And if it is adopted there, the speaker will certify the matter to federal prosecutors, who will, according to federal law, be duty-bound to bring the matter to a grand jury.

