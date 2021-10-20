CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

I would appreciate your vote

clearwatertribune.com
 7 days ago

My name is Gene Applington. While not a politician, I have served as chairman of the Weippe Cemetery Board since 2010. Nov. 2, I will be on the election ballot in Weippe. I would appreciate your vote. The Board consists of three voting members and a non-voting secretary/treasurer. We are...

www.clearwatertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

LETTER: Your vote matters

I want to take this opportunity to share with you my thoughts on the upcoming election for the USD 469 school board. First, I want to preface that I received an excellent education at USD 469 from elementary to high school. I was afforded the opportunity to participate in numerous activities while focusing on my academics. I had great support from teachers and other staff as they guided and sometimes coaxed me out of my comfort zone to be the best that I could. When I started my college career, I was ready to succeed.
LANSING, KS
washburnreview.org

Use your vote to defend democracy

A little less than a year ago, I had always taken the fact that I have lived in a democracy for granted. I had always been incredibly interested in informing myself on the going-ons of politics.This meant having eight news apps on my phone and checking them regularly, but I would never try to enact change on what I was seeing. I would talk politics with my friends and trade ideas. We would try to convince one another of things, but I never called my representatives to try to convince them. I believed that, if it came to it, I would be willing to lay down my life to defend the democratic institutions that I hold so dear, but all I could do on January sixth was pray.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
brproud.com

Has your voting location changed?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The damage caused by Hurricane Ida is forcing some voting sites for the November 13 election to change. The changes are mainly to those parishes that were severely damaged by Hurricane Ida back in August. Louisiana voters have four big tax reform measures to vote...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Post Register

Opinion: Feel confident in your vote

Election integrity. Stolen votes. Voter fraud. These are all comments that you have likely heard in the last several months — unless, of course, you live under a rock. Like any patriot, I was concerned about the sanctity of my vote in the upcoming municipal elections, so I did the only reasonable thing I could think of. I asked our county elections office about their processes. You may be shocked to find out that it is not some huge big secret shrouded in mystery. There are no secret routers hidden in closets. There is not even a secret handshake to get into the building. What you will find is about the nicest, friendliest group of people that I may have ever come across in all of my experience working with bureaucracies.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weippe Cemetery Patrons#The Weippe Cemetery Board#The Memory Board#The Pierce Youth Academy
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Do your research and then vote

Our joint communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have an important date Nov. 2. We will chose mayors and council members to lead us forward or who will reverse our city's accomplishments. I am concerned for both cities. I am a 40-year resident of Cedar Falls who raised a family, enjoyed a career, and values what the committed city staff worked hard to accomplish: a thriving downtown, new construction for housing and schools, safer roads, trails for walking and biking and more. Our city staff has demonstrated its ability to lead with a focus on the future. I am deeply concerned that the rancor and misinformation floating around both Cedar Falls and Waterloo threatens the vibrancy in both cities and their ability to move ahead. Focusing on the issue of fire safety delivery in Cedar Falls, and what emblem should be on police uniforms in Waterloo, will not help us meet the challenges of the future! Learn the facts, check out candidate positions through websites, attend debates and forums and then acknowledge that voting for candidates willing to work together and focus on the future is vital, now more than ever. And then, go vote for them!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
slco.org

VOTE for Your PAWlitical Mayor

It's time to VOTE in the PAWlitical Election! Remember this is the only election where it's legal to BUY votes. Voters can live anywhere!. This PAWlitical Election is a fundraiser sponsored by Salt Lake County Animal Services. It will be held every two years. The funds raised from this event will go to our Injured Animal Fund. We provide care for hundreds of injured and sick animals every year. This will benefit them greatly!
villages-news.com

Make sure your vote counts!

MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS!  What are the critical new issues affecting your VOTE in Florida? The League of Women Voters has two new Power Point presentations for all potential voters. Focus on Redistricting: Every ten years following a Census, Redistricting is done to ensure the House of Representatives and State Legislature truly represent the population. The presentation includes how it is done, what can go wrong & how we can make it fair. Senate Bill 90 (SB90): This Bill was passed by the Florida State Legislature in April and signed into law by Govenor DeSantis in May 2021.  Learn how it affects Voter Registration, Vote By Mail, Election Administration and Election Protection. Contact: [email protected]. to reserve a speaker for your group & make sure your vote counts.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
clearwatertribune.com

SAMPLE BALLOT - CLEARWATER COUNTY CONSOLIDATED ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That Clearwater County will be conducting a Consolidated Election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for the following taxing districts and for the following purposes, to be held at precinct locations all as indicated below. Identification is required and voter must be a US citizen, at least 18 years of age, who has resided in the county and taxing district for at least thirty days prior to election. Voter must re-register if any changes in name or address have occurred since the last election.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Nevada Current

Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The narrative about a stolen election is completely fabricated. None of it is true. None of it happened. None of it, not in Arizona, not in Georgia, not anywhere, none of it. All “evidence” offered to support that narrative is likewise a mirage; it vanishes completely upon closer inspection. It’s just a fiction, a fiction […] The post Stolen 2020 election myth imposes loyalty test on Republicans appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
michiganchronicle.com

Make Your Voice Heard – VOTE!

On Wednesday, October 6, Republicans in the Michigan Senate passed legislation once again that would make it increasingly difficult to vote with stringent requirements like a photo ID — among other things — more than likely Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, would veto, WXYZ reported. The primary bill, slated to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Cloud Times

Defending the power of your right to vote

You wield incredible power through your right to vote. The power to enact policies that uphold your beliefs and improve your life, and reject ideas that go against your values or would harm you. The power to choose the people who represent you in government, and then kick them out of office if they aren’t up to your standards. The power to shape your community, your state, and your country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy