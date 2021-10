If we've learned anything in the last year it's that there are a lot of people who lost their jobs and are facing financial hardship. That makes things like buying extras for the kids a lot harder than it used to be. If you are in a financial bind and you would like to make sure that your kids have a Halloween costume so they can trick or treat in style, the City of El Paso has your back. They're giving away free Halloween costumes just in time for trick or treating.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO