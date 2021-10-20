CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training

clearwatertribune.com
 7 days ago

UYLC and UYLC Recovery invite you to attend the critical Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training on October 19 at 2:30 p.m. PST. The training will be facilitated by Nancy Espeth from the Center for Hope Peer Recovery...

www.clearwatertribune.com

Fatherly

What is Conduct Disorder in Children?

It can be scary when a kid seems to be out of control on a regular basis. Some parents may find ways to navigate these challenges with younger children, but as kids get older out-of-control behavior can become indicative of conduct disorder — a complicated and intense psychological condition. Psychiatrist...
KIDS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook Family Counseling Center offers virtual QPR Gatekeeper training

Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again be offering a virtual Question Persuade Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 through Zoom. The QPR Gatekeeper training is an community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as an effective suicide prevention training.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
csbj.com

Walton devotes service to suicide prevention

Cassandra Walton recognized her calling early — a kindergarten assignment highlighted her passion for helping others thrive. “We had to draw a picture of what we wanted to do when we grew up,” Walton recalls, “and I drew a place where people could come and get things if they needed them. If they needed a bed they could sleep there; if they needed food or books or clothes they could get that too.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
cbs4indy.com

Batman coming to Muncie with suicide prevention message for youth

MUNCIE, Ind. — When he’s not fighting crime in Gotham or fighting demons on Apokolips, Batman is helping children fight demons in their heads. From October 18-23, that’s exactly what he plans to do in Muncie. Batman (John Buckland, founder of Heroes 4 Higher), will be meeting with youth at...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Suicide Prevention#Warning Signs Of Suicide#Suicidal#Uylc Recovery
Pioneer Press

Chuck Slocum: Thoughts on suicide awareness and prevention

It is in the fall of the year — September was National Suicide Prevention Month — that I welcome an opportunity to further dedicate myself to this important cause. It was the day before my 50th birthday — Feb. 26, 1997 — that I discovered my 20-year-old-son Judson’s lifeless body as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot blast.
MINNETONKA, MN
vsuspectator.com

VSU psychology club holds suicide prevention event

On Sept. 27, the Psychology Club hosted a Suicide Awareness Prevention Forum to open a discussion about why mental health should not be ignored while in school. “Many students believe that they have to put their mental health on the backburner for academics,” Jade Hubbard, the Psychology Club President, said. “We wanted to prove that VSU still cares.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Suffolk News-Herald

Suicide prevention walk outstanding

Friends, neighbors and more joined together to help prevent suicide at the fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Oct. 23 at Bennett’s Creek Park. While walking, these folks helped raise more than $24,000 to help support the work of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which provides help to people who are having thoughts about harming themselves; supports those who have survived suicide attempts or lost someone who took their own life; advocates for suicide prevention; provides research grants; advocates for public policy changes that could improve mental health; and more.
MENTAL HEALTH
Echo Press

Suicide prevention is key topic in dialogue with legislators in Alexandria

Editor’s note: The following story was written by Philip Drown of Alexandria for the Echo Press. “What does depression feel like? It feels dark. It feels hopeless. It’s like walking through cement,” said Annie Meehan, who went on to describe how her brother chose to end his life many years ago because of unexpressed and untreated depression.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
yoursun.com

Grief led woman to become suicide prevention advocate

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Amy Vogel’s grandfather died of suicide in 2013, she decided to do something to help others who are going through a trauma or depression. She became a hotline volunteer and a mental health counselor, and she formed a free Survivors of Suicide support group in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
businesswest.com

Suicide Prevention Takes on New Urgency During Pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national suicide rate declined slightly in 2019, the last year for which full statistics are available. Unfortunately, the latest government data does not take into account the arrival of COVID-19 early in 2020. But area mental-health professionals know what they’re seeing and hearing almost 20 months into the pandemic.
WESTFIELD, MA
buckscountyherald.com

Lenape Valley Foundation hosts suicide prevention conference

Lenape Valley Foundation (LVF) will host a virtual suicide prevention conference from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 via Zoom. The half-day seminar, which is co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Well-known speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, family members and the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrive Global

September Is National Suicide Prevention Month

Funny how we delegate days and months to certain causes. The truth is that every day should be a suicide prevention day. Sadly, death by suicide is among the leading causes of death overall in the United States. There are, on average, 123 suicides each day. It is the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 23-35 and third leading for ages 15-24. In 2019, there were 1.38 million number of suicide attempts in the US and 47,511 Americans who died by suicide. Calls to suicide hotlines have increased since the fall of Kabul as many veterans are having a hard time understanding the military withdrawal. (Source: Daily Beast, August, 29, 2021) As an individual, I know first-hand what it feels like to have family members and friends die by suicide. As a professional, I know the grief and loss that folks experience when someone close to them dies by suicide and the challenges they face. Suicide is not an easy subject to talk about. It’s often filled with shame and hushed whispers across the room: Did you know? What could we have done? Few people understand that death by suicide is a brain disease, and few understand the enormity of pain that loved one’s experience. NAMI has produced an infographic which helps us look at how suicide affects many different populations. (View the PDF)
HEALTH
Chronicle-Telegram

Suicide prevention walk asks community to 'be bold'

MEDINA — Willingness to start difficult conversations was urged Sunday during the area's eighth annual Step Up to Prevent Suicide Community Walk, which brought more than 200 residents to Public Square. Images and messages dedicated to departed loved ones who dealt with depression and mental health issues lined the square's...
MEDINA, OH
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUICIDE PREVENTION RESOURCES-MULTIPLE SUICIDES IN THE COUNTY THIS WEEKEND

PLEASE KEEP THESE NUMBERS HANDY-IF YOU NEED TO TALK WITH SOMEONE PLEASE DO- THERE HAVE BEEN MULTIPLE SUICIDES THIS WEEKEND IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY. The information listed below represents the programs and services that are dealing with Suicide Prevention and Mental Health. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) https://afsp.org/chapter/southeast-texas. Talks Save...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Those depressed need to know someone cares

These two words can perhaps be the best two words that you could say to someone who is clinically depressed. What you say to someone who is suffering from depression does not have to be profound, only that it comes from a place of compassion and acceptance. Most people who suffer from clinical depression feel alone and tend to withdraw from friends and family. This compounds the situation. They need to know that someone cares about their feelings and that they are not alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
280living.com

Suicide prevention walk returns to Veterans Park

The Out of the Darkness Walk suicide prevention walk is back in person this year after being virtual last year. The walk, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the event will last from 2:30-4 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects in Children and Teens

Since March 2020, when the pandemic shut down offices and schools across the country, many parents have worried about their children getting sick. And despite some progress, we’re still dealing with these fears more than a year later. Part of why the pandemic is still lingering is that we do...
KIDS

