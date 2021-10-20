CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

New Transfer Station hours

clearwatertribune.com
 7 days ago

The Transfer Station will start new operating days beginning Nov. 7, 2021, and run through...

www.clearwatertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
townline.org

Transfer station: Proposed fee increase postponed to November meeting

China Transfer Station Committee members made progress on their Oct. 12 agenda items, while postponing decisions to their Nov. 9 meeting, mostly to give them time to collect more information. They approved by consensus Palermo representative Robert Kurek’s methodology for calculating a new fee for the disposal bags Palermo residents...
PALERMO, ME
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator to operate solid waste and recycling heavy equipment; identify, push, pack trash and construction debris, identify and remove items not allowed; move trailers, identify, load and properly transfer recyclables; wash, clean chutes, facilities and equipment, remove litter from site, assist with operation of scale house, answer questions from public, load mulch and perform other duties as assigned. Must be 18 years of age, high school diploma or GED and a valid NC driver license are required and three years of heavy equipment operation or related experience. $13.70 per hour, 10 hours per week. To apply, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application and submission instructions. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. EOE. 32-33e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Transfer Station#Clearmart
clearwatertribune.com

Orofino City Council asks voters to consider Clearwater Power Electricity 3% utility franchise fee

In December of 2017 the City of Orofino annexed forty-five (45) acres of real property known as the Konkolville area. The Konkolville area is a developed area which is contiguous to the Orofino City Limits consisting of approximately thirty-seven (37) individual residential homes and businesses. All homes and businesses receive full city services such as water, sewer, police, fire, and building services.
OROFINO, ID
clearwatertribune.com

City P&Z recommends to approve Special Use request for Michigan Avenue storage sheds

The Orofino Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission held a public hearing at their regular meeting Oct. 19. Paul Pippenger submitted an application for a special use permit at 1629 Michigan Avenue to build 20 storage units. The property is located in a Mixed Use (MXD) Zone for Sales and Service and R-2 Single Family Residential. Storage Units are not listed as an outright permitted use in the Mixed-Use District (MXD), therefore a Special Use Permit is required to build storage units at 1629 Michigan Avenue.
OROFINO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
hilltown.org

New Hours of Operation for Municipal Building

Hilltown Township will be changing there office hours beginning October 25, 2021. The drop box will remain in the front of the building for dropping off your administrative needs. If you have any questions please call 215-453-6000, ext. 212.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
WNCT

Groundbreaking to be held Tuesday for new fire station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Construction on a seventh fire station in the City of Greenville will begin soon, and city officials are kicking things off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. at 4170 Bayswater Road. In addition to the groundbreaking, the City will also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Westerly Sun

Letter: Transfer station self-sufficiency a barrier to good policy

As a Westerly resident and a career professional in the environmental and solid waste fields, I encourage Westerly to look at the transfer station issue on its merits without the artificial constructs of the Enterprise Fund designation. I see Westerly as having a high-performing and well-run municipal transfer station supported...
WESTERLY, RI
News Channel Nebraska

Opening of new fire station for Beatrice, drawing near

BEATRICE – From purchasing property, to grading the site, to building the project…it will be about two years when city officials dedicate a new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Station, a week from Saturday. "It's been fun to watch it progress. It took a while to really see anything substantial going...
BEATRICE, NE
duke.edu

New Hours of Operation for Duke Corporate Payroll Services

Starting on Nov. 1. 2021, Corporate Payroll Services will begin new hours of operation. New hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; the office will be closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The change in hours will assist payroll staff in addressing the high...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy