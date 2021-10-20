New Transfer Station hours

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator to operate solid waste and recycling heavy equipment; identify, push, pack trash and construction debris, identify and remove items not allowed; move trailers, identify, load and properly transfer recyclables; wash, clean chutes, facilities and equipment, remove litter from site, assist with operation of scale house, answer questions from public, load mulch and perform other duties as assigned. Must be 18 years of age, high school diploma or GED and a valid NC driver license are required and three years of heavy equipment operation or related experience. $13.70 per hour, 10 hours per week. To apply, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application and submission instructions. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. EOE. 32-33e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO