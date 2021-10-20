First Christian Church News for the week of October 20, 2021

First Christian Congregational Church is once again saluting veterans with our 14th Annual Veterans Meat Pie Supper being held on Friday, November 5th from 4 – 7:30 pm in memory of Ed Miranda, who passed away October 2, 2020. First Christian Congregational Church, located at 1113 GAR Highway, Swansea, MA is in its 14th year of providing this “Donation Only” supper consisting of a ¼ slice of meat pie, whipped potatoes, veggies, gravy, rolls and dessert. Veteran’s Day is a holiday intended to thank, honor and celebrate all those who served in the military, in war time, as well as in peace time. Acknowledging veterans demonstrates our gratitude for all they do to preserve our freedoms.
