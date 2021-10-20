CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How CURE Wants to Help Heal the World

bitcoin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. In a sea of meme projects and scams, CURE stands out as a project investors can believe in. By its very design, the community driven deflationary token seeks to empower the field of cancer research and beyond, whilst building itself into a household name. “CURE token will...

news.bitcoin.com

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Woodshop program helps women heal from trauma

CINCINNATI — During the pandemic, people have struggled to maintain their mental health because of the stressors due to COVID-19. And while some people have sought counseling, others are finding creative programs to help ease their stress. The Wave Pool woodshop is where women are learning not only how to...
CINCINNATI, OH
westcentralsbest.com

Exposure therapy can help cure unhealthy anxiety, phobias

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Millions of people suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety, phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. And oftentimes, people with these conditions avoid the things that bring about feelings of anxiety and fear. But avoidance can make the anxiety worse. It reinforces the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Kokomo Perspective

Close to my heart: Cancer survivor on a mission to help others heal

NEWPORT—The American Cancer Society estimates that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. For some, the diagnosis alone can feel paralyzing. For 53-year-old Christy Adams, who overcame stage 3 breast cancer in January, her constitution prevailed. Now she answers a calling from within to help new patients facing for themselves what she went through last year.
CANCER
Forest Park Review

Lending a hand to help the healing

America needs healing. Fortunately, there are organizations and individuals who are promoting this process. They include Commissioner Joe Byrnes and retired Forest Park firefighter Tom Matousek. Through a remarkable coincidence, they experienced a sense of unity by honoring a young New York firefighter who fell on 9/11. In 2002, Matousek...
FOREST PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#Cures#Heal The World#Doxed#The Beckley Foundation#Ath
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Cancer
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH

