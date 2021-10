The Civic Club proudly announces the home of Tom and Gloria Talevich as the October Yard of the Month. Located at 615 Blue Ridge, the yard shone brightly even after an early morning rain and in the setting sun as the Civic Club team posted the sign. The front view of the house was taken last week as they made their selection trip through Shenandoah and the other photo is with the owners last night.

