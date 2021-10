UPDATE: Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been paused indefinitely after an accident on set involving stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. An AGT spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.” ORIGINAL (OCT 15): A stuntman on America’s Got Talent:...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO