CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Prevention and assistance tips as health care fraud grows nationwide

By Amanda McElfresh
hannapub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jimmy Davis presented his Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana card at a health care facility ahead of a medical procedure, he was stunned at the response. Unbeknownst to him, he no longer had Blue Cross coverage. With a bit of research, Davis, a Blue Cross Medicare...

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wave 3

Report: 80,000 public health workers needed nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Budget cuts came first, then COVID, and now a national report claims that state and local health departments across the country are severely understaffed. It comes as no surprise to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. “You know, it’s been 18 plus months now of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Executive

Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: Zane Bennett was recently promoted to director of business development for Life Care Services. Bennett previously served as Plantation Village’s executive director for seven years and throughout the pandemic. “Plantation Village, a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Porters Neck (managed by Life Care Services (LCS)), is a case study on how to implement a COVID-19 emergency response campaign for a vulnerable population to ensure their health and well-being. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Plantation Village did not hesitate to spring into action to ensure the safety of its 300 residents ranging in ages from 62 to 100, its 150-member staff and family members. Thanks to leadership’s proactive response, there have been only two incidents of COVID among residents – each resident was vaccinated, had mild cases in August 2021 and are now fully recovered. … In January and February 2021, Plantation Village hosted on-site vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens. The community is working with Walgreens to host an on-site booster vaccine clinic as soon as it’s available. LCS introduced Eversafe 360, a new standard that raises the bar for overall safety for residents and staff.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
mobihealthnews.com

Sensely launches digital primary care with virtual assistant and other digital health briefs

The digital primary care space just added one more name to the expanding list of virtual providers. This morning Sensely introduced its Virtual Primary Care technology suite. The new system includes a voice-enabled and character-based virtual assistant. Clients can choose to opt into having a virtual assessment tool that helps patients find the right point of care.
HEALTH SERVICES
epcan.com

Dental fraud a concern nationwide and here in the Fountain Valley

I thought I should write this letter to warn my fellow citizens living in the Fountain Valley area of the possibility of DENTAL FRAUD. Back in February, I had a crown that came off. After doing some research, it sounded like it could easily be glued back on. So, I went to a local dentist. After an evaluation which included X-rays, he showed me pictures of the X-rays on a screen and told me my teeth were in a sad state and would need extensive work. The cost for the emergency (fixing the crown) would be $2,823. This would involve root canal (three canals), a post and a crown. After the emergency was taken care of, I would then need "scaling and root planning." I really didn't believe him. I went back to my old dentist and he glued the crown back on and didn't charge me anything. Recently, I had my X-rays done again. My old dentist said that the only treatment I needed was the filling of two very small cavities. He filled the cavities for a total charge of $284.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Professional

Honors any health care providers other than physicians or nurses whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other providers. What the nominator said: “Fran Johnson has led our COVID-19 vaccination clinics from the very beginning, along with being the clinical manager of one of the busiest specialties throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is Pulmonology. Our Pulmonology providers are serving on the front lines at the COVID ICUs, and Fran serves as direct support for our pulmonology heroes. Fran Johnson also has sacrificed much time outside of her day-today responsibilities to be sure the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are running smoothly, as well as that we are providing staff support and vaccines to our underserved communities. She supports our community in not only getting vaccines but also supports the care provided to our COVID-19 infected patients and supporting their return to recovering from COVID-19. Fran’s dedication and service to our entire community throughout this pandemic have been crucial and surely appreciated! She is a TRUE health care hero.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant

Honors a nurse practitioner or physician assistant whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other health care providers. What the nominators said: “McKenzie is an on-site provider on our company’s campus. She is knowledgeable, listens and doesn’t seem too judgmental. She always goes the extra mile for all of her patients and takes the time to get to know them.”
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Health Plan#Fbi#Blue Cross#Medicare#Bertaut
WAVY News 10

Preventative Health Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- As it starts to get colder outside, now is a great time for a regular checkup because living a longer and healthier life starts with prevention. President and CEO Alonzo Bell of 100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula joined us to tell us about a special event this Saturday to help you take the upper hand on your health.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MassLive.com

Massachusetts private equity firm, former mental health care execs settle for $25 million, accused of fraud MassHealth claims

A private equity firm and the former executives of South Bay Mental Health Center, Inc. have agreed to settle for $25 million, accused of submitting fraudulent claims to Massachusetts’ Medicaid Program, MassHealth in the largest settlement of its kind. The settlement is meant to resolve allegations that HIG Growth Partners...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTLO

Anheuser-Busch In-Bev employee pleads guilty in health care fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey accepted a plea of guilty from Shannon Nenninger on Tuesday for the crimes of conspiracy involving health care fraud, making false statement to a government agency, theft of government funds and social security fraud. In September 2020, a federal...
LAW
Daily Cardinal

Letter to the Editor: Chancellor Blank will need to address health care fraud, cover-up by Northwestern University

On October 14, 2021, Mackenzie Moore wrote an article entitled, "Bucky Catches Chancellor Becky Blank with Willie the Wildcat, asks for amicable separation." This article may very well be prophetic as Chancellor Becky Blank will assume and be confronted with, as future President for the Northwestern University, an issue of federal non-compliance which injured numerous patients without their consent at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the hospital for Northwestern University’s Medical School.
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

Florida Man Sentenced For Disaster Assistance Fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Deontres Javan Taylor (27, Jacksonville) to 24 months in federal prison for disaster assistance fraud involving Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) benefits. As part of the sentence, the Court also ordered Taylor to pay restitution to the United States in the amount of $8,083.19.
FLORIDA STATE
Student Life

Uncle Joe’s hosts suicide recognition and prevention workshop as demand for mental health care increases on campus

Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide and suicidal ideation. Resources for anyone affected by these topics are listed at the bottom of this article. Uncle Joe’s Peer Counseling and Resource Center facilitated a Suicide Recognition and Prevention Workshop, Oct. 16, to decrease stigmas around mental health and increase awareness of mental health resources on and off campus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wglr.com

UW Health sees the struggles of nationwide nurse shortage

MADISON, Wis. – UW Health confirmed Thursday that there is a serious nursing shortage in Madison. The shortage follows a nationwide trend. UW Health said there are 3, 400 nurses on staff, but still 300 openings. The American Nursing Association says over half a million nurses are expected to retire...
MADISON, WI
WZZM 13

Health department shares safety tips for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

As water issues in Benton Harbor continue, local health departments are spreading awareness this week about staying safe from lead poisoning. It's National Lead Poisoning Prevention week. With lead water pipes a topic of statewide discussion right now, District Health Department #10 shares tips on how to keep you and your children safe from getting sick.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy