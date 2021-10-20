Prevention and assistance tips as health care fraud grows nationwide

I thought I should write this letter to warn my fellow citizens living in the Fountain Valley area of the possibility of DENTAL FRAUD. Back in February, I had a crown that came off. After doing some research, it sounded like it could easily be glued back on. So, I went to a local dentist. After an evaluation which included X-rays, he showed me pictures of the X-rays on a screen and told me my teeth were in a sad state and would need extensive work. The cost for the emergency (fixing the crown) would be $2,823. This would involve root canal (three canals), a post and a crown. After the emergency was taken care of, I would then need "scaling and root planning." I really didn't believe him. I went back to my old dentist and he glued the crown back on and didn't charge me anything. Recently, I had my X-rays done again. My old dentist said that the only treatment I needed was the filling of two very small cavities. He filled the cavities for a total charge of $284.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO