BAKER COUNTY – The Baker County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2021 Baker County Chamber of Commerce Banquet has been cancelled. According to information from the Chamber, “Historically we have welcomed over 200 attendees to the banquet and with county COVID cases still fluctuating we don’t want to risk the health of our community. This was not a decision that was made easily; we hope you all understand. Thank you to our amazing Baker County community for all that you do – we appreciate you!”

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO