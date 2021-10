I love this time of year, and North Central PA is now shining. Fall brings us so many vibrant colors. Change is in the air. It is just a shame that it gets dark at 6:00 p.m. — this totally dampens my outdoor activities. Fishing is my passion. It serves as my zen. I am doing my best to get out when I can. Yes. I am still coaching basketball. No. I wasn’t replaced. We have a few weeks until we start up officially. I need to make a few adjustments to my schedule to get in a few extra casts. There is a lot of talent returning.

HOBBIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO