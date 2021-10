ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Diversifying an organization or an industry can be only half the battle: The trick is keeping it diverse. A little over a year ago, Atlantic City was celebrating a wave of female leadership in its casino industry. Four of the nine casinos had women in the top job, a high-water mark for the resort city and for many other casino markets in the country as well.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO