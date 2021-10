A statue of US Civil War Confederate general Robert E Lee removed four years ago has turned up at a private Texas golf resort after selling at auction for $1.44m.The bronze statue was taken down from a park in Dallas following the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, which left one woman dead.It was donated to the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, near the Mexico border, which is owned by Texas oil and gas billionaire Kelcy Warren, according to the Houston Chronicle.The 1935 sculpture of Lee on horseback had collected dust in storage for two years until it...

