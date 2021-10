PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — After months of dealing with uncertainty, WSU finally has clarity about who will lead the program. Nick Rolovich and four assistants are gone, fired when they failed to comply with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Left in the wake of Monday’s dismissals is a team trying to quickly regroup and stay on a roll with Brigham Young visiting on Saturday for a nonconference matchup (pregame at 10:30 a.m., kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on 710 ESPN Seattle).

